Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 397 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

