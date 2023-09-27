Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 1.1% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.3 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.