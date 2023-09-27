Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.