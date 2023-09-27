Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 1.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 73.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 6.3% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Atkore Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

