Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Crocs makes up 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after purchasing an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

