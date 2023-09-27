Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Trading Up 1.2 %

ROKU opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,615,295. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.