Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $70.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AAR has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

