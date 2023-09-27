S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.