S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $552.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.46.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

