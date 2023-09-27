S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

