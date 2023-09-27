Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $475.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.69.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $7.30 on Wednesday, hitting $394.06. 15,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.25. Saia has a 52 week low of $180.17 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

