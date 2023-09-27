Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.87. 274,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,884. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

