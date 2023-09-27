Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 329,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,014. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

