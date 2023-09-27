Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Position Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.