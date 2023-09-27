Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,795,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

