Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,178,000 after purchasing an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 637,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,753. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.