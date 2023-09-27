Secret (SIE) Trading Up 49.2% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $6,017.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00152446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00294358 USD and is down -16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,913.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars.

