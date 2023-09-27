Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 million to $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

