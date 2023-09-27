SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Up to $43.00

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 43.00, but opened at 44.46. SharkNinja shares last traded at 44.54, with a volume of 174,827 shares traded.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.
