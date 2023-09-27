Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 99.5%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Stock Performance
Shares of AMIH stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 397,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,891. American International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About American International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.