Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 99.5%

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Stock Performance

Shares of AMIH stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 397,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,891. American International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

