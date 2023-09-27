Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Declines By 99.2%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVNBF remained flat at C$8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Avon Protection has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.94.
About Avon Protection
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.