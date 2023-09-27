Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Declines By 99.2%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVNBF remained flat at C$8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Avon Protection has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.94.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

