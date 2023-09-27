Short Interest in Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Declines By 99.2%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 346,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLHTF. CIBC lowered Dialogue Health Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF remained flat at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.43 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

