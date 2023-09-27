Short Interest in First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Grows By 1,240.6%

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,100 shares, an increase of 1,240.6% from the August 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,430,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Colombia Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCGD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,764,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,712. First Colombia Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

