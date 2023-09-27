Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 64.4%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FTC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.