Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 64.4%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTC traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

