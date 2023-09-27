Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Expands By 736.8%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 736.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of INCZY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 171,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

