Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2,870.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,733 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 991,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 151,477 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

