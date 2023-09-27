SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.82 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $221.82 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,732.80 or 1.00017353 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300914 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17593514 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $11,179,848.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

