Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,644. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

