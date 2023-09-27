Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 28.70 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.70 ($0.35) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths Group Trading Down 2.1 %

SMIN traded down GBX 33 ($0.40) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,567 ($19.14). 214,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,654.66. The firm has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53,333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.68. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,463 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.07).

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,694 ($20.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,761.76 ($2,151.37). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.71) to GBX 1,920 ($23.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,650 ($20.15) to GBX 1,775 ($21.68) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

