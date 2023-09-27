Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3255 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 11,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.71) to GBX 1,920 ($23.45) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.