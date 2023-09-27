Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2023

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3255 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 11,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.71) to GBX 1,920 ($23.45) in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smiths Group

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.