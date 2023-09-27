Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 241500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Sokoman Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.
See Also
