Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 398668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several other analysts have also commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

