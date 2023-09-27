S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. 420,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,966. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average is $375.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

