SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 123,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 374,577 shares.The stock last traded at $18.09 and had previously closed at $18.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

