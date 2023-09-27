SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $175.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.