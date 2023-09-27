Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

