Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of STLD opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.