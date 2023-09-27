STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $223.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

