StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford

Ashford Trading Down 1.2 %

AINC stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Ashford has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.