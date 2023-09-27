StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.80.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
