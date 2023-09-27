StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
