StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 104.93%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

