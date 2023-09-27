StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

