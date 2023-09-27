StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

