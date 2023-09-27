StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syneos Health
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.