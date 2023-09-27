StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE AJX opened at $6.27 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -42.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

