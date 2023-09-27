StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.70. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

