Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

