Strategic Equity Management Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.