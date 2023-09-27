Strategic Equity Management Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $243.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.82.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

