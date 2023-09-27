Streamr Price Up 2.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,018,085,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,556,153 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

