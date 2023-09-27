Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 5.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 34,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 242,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

